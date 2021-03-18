All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
AMD Navi 23 GPU teased: 1080p gaming + 8GB GDDR6 could launch in April

AMD's new Navi 23 GPU teased with 2048 Stream Processors, 8GB GDDR6 -- this is our quick tease of the RDNA 2-based 1080p card.

Published Thu, Mar 18 2021 8:37 PM CDT
AMD has only just unleashed the Radeon RX 6700 XT and its new Navi 22 GPU with 12GB of GDDR6 memory, but now leaks are beginning on the new Navi 23 GPU with 8GB of GDDR6.

The new rumors are coming from leaker KittyYYuko (who used to be, or the leaker previously known as KittyCorgi) has posted up some specs on the purported Navi 23-based RDNA 2 offering. It will be for "premium 1080p gaming" just like the Navi 22-based Radeon RX 6700 XT is for premium 1440p gaming.

AMD's new Navi 22-based GPU would have 32 Compute Units (2048 Stream Processors), come in at around 236mm2, have 64MB of Infinity Cache (96MB on Radeon RX 6700 XT, 128MB on the Radeon RX 6800, RX 6800 XT, and RX 6900 XT graphics cards), while it will have 8GB of GDDR6 on a 128-bit memory bus clocked at the speedy 16Gbps bandwidth.

The thing is, it's not our first tease of the RDNA 2-fueled Navi 23 GPU as we saw and heard about that in the new 2021 Tesla Model S electric vehicle back in late January 2021. We also heard about it nearly a year ago now, back in June 2020, with some hardware IDs discovered teasing Navi 14, Navi 21, Navi 22, and Navi 23 at the time.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

