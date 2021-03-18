All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
MSI launches tweaked GeForce RTX 3080, RTX 3070 SUPRIM SE cards

MSI's new GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM SE and GeForce RTX 3070 SUPRIM SE rock lower GPU clocks, no RTX 3090 SUPRIM SE just yet.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Mar 18 2021 8:08 PM CDT
MSI has just silently launched two new custom GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards, with the ninja introduction of the MSI GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM SE and MSI GeForce RTX 3070 SUPRIM SE graphics cards.

What's the difference between the newly-released SUPRIM SE and the previous SUPRIM X graphics cards from MSI? From a design perspective they seem virtually identical, meanwhile internally the GPU on both of these SUPRIM SE offerings are lower than the full-speed SUPRIM X beast.

MSI's previous GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM X graphics card had boost GPU clocks of between 1905-1920MHz on a 370W TDP with 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connectors. The new MSI GeForce RTX 3080 SUPRIM SE (no X) has 1815-1830MHz boost GPU clocks with the same 370W TDP and same 3 x 8-pin PCIe power connector.

So why the new cards? Effed if I know, but MSI has released some gimped SUPRIM graphics cards. Now I wonder how far the manual OC on these would go, and whether they would get closer to their bigger siblings in the SUPRIM X versions of these graphics cards

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

