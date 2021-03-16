This amazing custom $23,000 gaming PC was made for an Aussie gamer

Australian custom PC retailer AfterShock PC have crafted one of the most beautiful gaming PCs, no scrap that -- one of the most beautiful things that I've ever seen.

VIEW GALLERY - 32 IMAGES

The company was tasked by gamer Ali Kaos, who wanted AfterShock to build the most insane PC they could with teh components available at the time. Inside, the PC has AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processor at its heart which is inside of the flagship ASUS ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha motherboard.

AfterShock used not one but two ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards for the ultimate in GPU performance, which is staggering in its own part. It seems AfterShock has half of the global supply of GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards in this single gaming PC.

It's all inside of a customized Corsair 1000D case and powered by a high-end Corsair AX1600i PSU, with a bajillion Corsair fans and RGB. I think my eyes wouldn't recover from looking at this, not just for the sheer damn PC horsepower and beauty that AfterShock has crafted with this rig... but from the RGB lighting and fluid swirling around in front of my eyes.

There is a metric load of EK water cooling gear as well as ThermalTake water cooling hardware used inside of this gaming PC made by AfterShock, too.

There's even an LCD display... I mean, you have to love that.

One of the harder things to hear is that the owner of this PC isn't even in possession of it just yet, it is beautifully housed in the Melbourne, Victoria-based offices of AfterShock PC. The owner is currently building a house and has an entire room ready for this beautiful work of art powered by dual GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards ready for it.

Might I personally recommend a huge 4K 120Hz LG OLED TV? :)

The hardware used... a delicious array of goodies.