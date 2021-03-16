All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
This amazing custom $23,000 gaming PC was made for an Aussie gamer

AfterShock PC builds an insane custom $23,000 ($30,000+ AUD) gaming PC with AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3990X and dual GeForce RTX 3090.

Published Tue, Mar 16 2021 5:37 PM CDT
Australian custom PC retailer AfterShock PC have crafted one of the most beautiful gaming PCs, no scrap that -- one of the most beautiful things that I've ever seen.

This amazing custom ,000 gaming PC was made for an Aussie gamer 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 32 IMAGES

The company was tasked by gamer Ali Kaos, who wanted AfterShock to build the most insane PC they could with teh components available at the time. Inside, the PC has AMD's Ryzen Threadripper 3990X processor at its heart which is inside of the flagship ASUS ROG Zenith II Extreme Alpha motherboard.

AfterShock used not one but two ASUS ROG Strix GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards for the ultimate in GPU performance, which is staggering in its own part. It seems AfterShock has half of the global supply of GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards in this single gaming PC.

This amazing custom $23,000 gaming PC was made for an Aussie gamer 04 | TweakTown.comThis amazing custom $23,000 gaming PC was made for an Aussie gamer 05 | TweakTown.com
This amazing custom $23,000 gaming PC was made for an Aussie gamer 09 | TweakTown.comThis amazing custom $23,000 gaming PC was made for an Aussie gamer 10 | TweakTown.com

It's all inside of a customized Corsair 1000D case and powered by a high-end Corsair AX1600i PSU, with a bajillion Corsair fans and RGB. I think my eyes wouldn't recover from looking at this, not just for the sheer damn PC horsepower and beauty that AfterShock has crafted with this rig... but from the RGB lighting and fluid swirling around in front of my eyes.

This amazing custom $23,000 gaming PC was made for an Aussie gamer 29 | TweakTown.com

There is a metric load of EK water cooling gear as well as ThermalTake water cooling hardware used inside of this gaming PC made by AfterShock, too.

This amazing custom $23,000 gaming PC was made for an Aussie gamer 07 | TweakTown.com

There's even an LCD display... I mean, you have to love that.

This amazing custom $23,000 gaming PC was made for an Aussie gamer 13 | TweakTown.com

One of the harder things to hear is that the owner of this PC isn't even in possession of it just yet, it is beautifully housed in the Melbourne, Victoria-based offices of AfterShock PC. The owner is currently building a house and has an entire room ready for this beautiful work of art powered by dual GeForce RTX 3090 graphics cards ready for it.

Might I personally recommend a huge 4K 120Hz LG OLED TV? :)

This amazing custom $23,000 gaming PC was made for an Aussie gamer 18 | TweakTown.comThis amazing custom $23,000 gaming PC was made for an Aussie gamer 19 | TweakTown.com
This amazing custom $23,000 gaming PC was made for an Aussie gamer 27 | TweakTown.comThis amazing custom $23,000 gaming PC was made for an Aussie gamer 31 | TweakTown.com
This amazing custom $23,000 gaming PC was made for an Aussie gamer 28 | TweakTown.comThis amazing custom $23,000 gaming PC was made for an Aussie gamer 29 | TweakTown.com
This amazing custom $23,000 gaming PC was made for an Aussie gamer 30 | TweakTown.com

The hardware used... a delicious array of goodies.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

