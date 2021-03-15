Tornado warning issued for this state as monster storm hits US

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for everyone living in this state as a monster storm hits the US.

We have previously reported that a massive storm has approached the United States over the weekend, endangering millions of lives across many states. Now, the National Weather Service has dropped a tornado warning for Texas, with the warning stating that Texans should stay inside and seek shelter.

National Weather Service said, "Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely." Along with tornados, the National Weather Service warned of severe winds and large hail. A tornado just south of Amarillo, near Palo Duro Canyon, caused winds that were recorded to be 80-85 miles per hour. For more information on this story, check out this link here.