Tornado warning issued for this state as monster storm hits US

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for everyone living in this state as a monster storm hits the US.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Mon, Mar 15 2021 4:31 AM CDT
The US has been hit with a monstrous storm, and now the National Weather Service has issued a tornado warning for this state.

We have previously reported that a massive storm has approached the United States over the weekend, endangering millions of lives across many states. Now, the National Weather Service has dropped a tornado warning for Texas, with the warning stating that Texans should stay inside and seek shelter.

National Weather Service said, "Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely." Along with tornados, the National Weather Service warned of severe winds and large hail. A tornado just south of Amarillo, near Palo Duro Canyon, caused winds that were recorded to be 80-85 miles per hour. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

NEWS SOURCE:foxnews.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

