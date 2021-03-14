NVIDIA Reflex reduces latency by whopping 50% in new Overwatch update
NVIDIA has some absolutely incredible results from its Reflex latency lowering tech for Overwatch, with a huge 50% reduction.
@anthony256
Published Sun, Mar 14 2021 8:27 PM CDT
NVIDIA's impressive Reflex latency reducing technology is making an appearance in Overwatch, with up to a gigantic 50% reduction in latency when NVIDIA Reflex is enabled.
Blizzard has provided an NVIDIA Reflex public test in the Overwatch PTR, with the March 11 update for the game boasting the new Reflex upgrades. You'll need to follow a few steps that I've got below in order to get it working, but once it's up and running you will see up to 50% less latency on the GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER.
There's close to 50% latency reduction on the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER and close to that on the flagship GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card and the new NVIDIA Reflex upgrade for Overwatch.
- Step 1: Restart the Battle.net desktop app.
- Step 2: Navigate to the Overwatch tab on the left-hand menu.
- Step 3: Select "Public Test Region(PTR)" from the "GAME VERSION" drop-down menu.
- Step 4: Click "Install" to begin the installation process.
- Step 5: Once the PTR client is installed and updated, click "Play" to begin
NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com
