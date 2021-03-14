NVIDIA Reflex reduces latency by whopping 50% in new Overwatch update

NVIDIA has some absolutely incredible results from its Reflex latency lowering tech for Overwatch, with a huge 50% reduction.

Blizzard has provided an NVIDIA Reflex public test in the Overwatch PTR, with the March 11 update for the game boasting the new Reflex upgrades. You'll need to follow a few steps that I've got below in order to get it working, but once it's up and running you will see up to 50% less latency on the GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER.

There's close to 50% latency reduction on the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER and close to that on the flagship GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card and the new NVIDIA Reflex upgrade for Overwatch.