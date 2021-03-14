All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA Reflex reduces latency by whopping 50% in new Overwatch update

NVIDIA has some absolutely incredible results from its Reflex latency lowering tech for Overwatch, with a huge 50% reduction.

Published Sun, Mar 14 2021 8:27 PM CDT
NVIDIA's impressive Reflex latency reducing technology is making an appearance in Overwatch, with up to a gigantic 50% reduction in latency when NVIDIA Reflex is enabled.

NVIDIA Reflex reduces latency by whopping 50% in new Overwatch update 05 | TweakTown.com

Blizzard has provided an NVIDIA Reflex public test in the Overwatch PTR, with the March 11 update for the game boasting the new Reflex upgrades. You'll need to follow a few steps that I've got below in order to get it working, but once it's up and running you will see up to 50% less latency on the GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER.

There's close to 50% latency reduction on the GeForce RTX 2060 SUPER and close to that on the flagship GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card and the new NVIDIA Reflex upgrade for Overwatch.

  • Step 1: Restart the Battle.net desktop app.
  • Step 2: Navigate to the Overwatch tab on the left-hand menu.
  • Step 3: Select "Public Test Region(PTR)" from the "GAME VERSION" drop-down menu.
  • Step 4: Click "Install" to begin the installation process.
  • Step 5: Once the PTR client is installed and updated, click "Play" to begin
NEWS SOURCE:nvidia.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

