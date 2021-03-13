All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

PS5 is the fastest-selling console in U.S. history (so far)

New numbers from NPD Group data shows PS5 is currently the best-selling console hardware of all time after its four-month debut.

@DeekeTweak
Published Sat, Mar 13 2021 9:29 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Even with stock limitations, the PS5 is still breaking sales milestones in the United States.

PS5 is the fastest-selling console in U.S. history (so far) 20201204195321 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to the NPD Group's Mat Piscatella, the PlayStation 5 is currently the fastest-selling console of all time in the United States. In its first four-months on the market in the U.S., the PS5 has sold faster than any other console in the region's history. This news comes months after the NPD Group confirmed the PS5 had the best launch in U.S. history and helped push November 2020's games earnings to a record $1.4 billion.

"PlayStation 5 ranked as the 2nd best-selling hardware platform in February in both unit and dollar sales. PlayStation 5 is currently the fastest selling hardware platform in U.S. history (total dollar sales after 4 months in market)," Piscatella said on Twitter.

PS5 is the fastest-selling console in U.S. history (so far) 234 | TweakTown.com

Despite these assurances, the PS5 hasn't beat the PS4's original launch sales. The console actually matched the PS4's debut sales--the PS5 sold 4.5 million units worldwide, which is the exact same as the PS4 sold in November 2013.

Sony would have sold many more units if consoles had been available, and the company is still dealing with a chip shortage that could restrict stock as far as the second half of 2021.

Sony expects the PS5 to outsell the PS4's 7.6 million units by the end of the fiscal year.

Buy at Amazon

Demon's Souls - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.00
$69.00$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/13/2021 at 9:29 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.