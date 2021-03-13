PS5 is the fastest-selling console in U.S. history (so far)

New numbers from NPD Group data shows PS5 is currently the best-selling console hardware of all time after its four-month debut.

Even with stock limitations, the PS5 is still breaking sales milestones in the United States.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

According to the NPD Group's Mat Piscatella, the PlayStation 5 is currently the fastest-selling console of all time in the United States. In its first four-months on the market in the U.S., the PS5 has sold faster than any other console in the region's history. This news comes months after the NPD Group confirmed the PS5 had the best launch in U.S. history and helped push November 2020's games earnings to a record $1.4 billion.

"PlayStation 5 ranked as the 2nd best-selling hardware platform in February in both unit and dollar sales. PlayStation 5 is currently the fastest selling hardware platform in U.S. history (total dollar sales after 4 months in market)," Piscatella said on Twitter.

Despite these assurances, the PS5 hasn't beat the PS4's original launch sales. The console actually matched the PS4's debut sales--the PS5 sold 4.5 million units worldwide, which is the exact same as the PS4 sold in November 2013.

Sony would have sold many more units if consoles had been available, and the company is still dealing with a chip shortage that could restrict stock as far as the second half of 2021.

Sony expects the PS5 to outsell the PS4's 7.6 million units by the end of the fiscal year.