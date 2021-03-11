All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

EA might start experimenting with interactive game-movies

EA teams up with Silver Rain Games to make 'thought-provoking and innovative games and content across different mediums'

@DeekeTweak
Published Thu, Mar 11 2021 11:12 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

EA has partnered with Silver Rain Games to make unique new experiences that could blur the lines between films and games.

EA might start experimenting with interactive game-movies 443 | TweakTown.com

EA could be branching off into new experimental realms with its EA Originals label. The publisher today announced it has teamed up with Silver Rain Games, the gaming division of Silver Rain, who developed the HBO show Raised by Wolves. The partnership aims at "generating thought-provoking and innovative games and content across different mediums of entertainment," EA says, and it's possible the team will draw upon its film expertise to fuel new indie titles.

Silver Rain Games, a team of 20 developers working entirely remotely, is currently working on a new IP. Not much is known about the project and the press kit has been removed from its website. The EA Originals label will help guide and fund the project, which might be something rather novel for the industry akin to Netflix's experimental Bandersnatch choose-your-own experience that game-ified film. EA has been pushing into new gaming fronts with its SEED division, an R&D branch that delves into AI, machine learning, and more.

"We feel incredibly fortunate to be working with Abu, Mel and the entire team at Silver Rain," said Matt Bilbey, EVP Strategic Growth. "They are a bold new independent studio who will create distinct, innovative new experiences. We look forward to supporting them on this epic adventure they are on and when the time is right, connecting them with a global audience of players."

"We have spent the last year really growing our team and have some exceptionally talented people supporting us on putting this game together," said Phillips. "I am so excited to see the team grow again and really have the opportunity to showcase the quality of the work they are creating."

Buy at Amazon

Apex Legends Champion Edition - Nintendo Switch

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$39.88
---
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/11/2021 at 10:50 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:news.ea.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.