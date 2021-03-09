All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Apple's rumored Mac Pro 2022: up to 64 CPU cores, STARTS from $19,000!

Apple's leaked Mac Pro 2022 model starts with 32-core CPU + 64GB RAM and starts at $5499, 64-core + 512GB RAM model starts at $

Published Tue, Mar 9 2021 10:30 PM CST   |   Updated Tue, Mar 9 2021 10:37 PM CST
If you thought $400 for some wheels for the Apple Mac Pro in 2019 was expensive, then the new Mac Pro 2022 models are going to cost a pretty penny -- with pricing beginning at a rather huge $5499.

Apple will reportedly have 3 different Mac Pro 2022 configurations with the first being a 32-core Mac Pro with 64GB of RAM, 32 GPU cores and starts from $5499. The model up from that offers 48 cores of CPU performance, a much larger 256GB of RAM and 64 GPU cores with prices starting at $11,999.

Meanwhile, the flagship Apple Mac Pro 2022 will pack a huge 64 cores of CPU grunt, 512GB of RAM, 128 GPU cores and prices starting from a staggering $18,999. This isn't too far out of the norm as the Apple Mac Pro 2020 model cost over $50,000 when it was fully kitted out with 1.5TB of RAM and 4TB of PCIe-based storage.

The new Mac Pro will have the new ARM-based SoCs that will have performance and efficiency cores, just like Apple's recent M1 chip inside of the new MacBook. The flagship 64-core CPU will have 48 performance cores and 16 efficiency cores, which will be interesting to see how it goes against a full-fledged AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO chip that the flagship CPU offers 64 cores and 128 threads with 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

