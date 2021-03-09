Apple's rumored Mac Pro 2022: up to 64 CPU cores, STARTS from $19,000!

If you thought $400 for some wheels for the Apple Mac Pro in 2019 was expensive, then the new Mac Pro 2022 models are going to cost a pretty penny -- with pricing beginning at a rather huge $5499.

Apple will reportedly have 3 different Mac Pro 2022 configurations with the first being a 32-core Mac Pro with 64GB of RAM, 32 GPU cores and starts from $5499. The model up from that offers 48 cores of CPU performance, a much larger 256GB of RAM and 64 GPU cores with prices starting at $11,999.

Meanwhile, the flagship Apple Mac Pro 2022 will pack a huge 64 cores of CPU grunt, 512GB of RAM, 128 GPU cores and prices starting from a staggering $18,999. This isn't too far out of the norm as the Apple Mac Pro 2020 model cost over $50,000 when it was fully kitted out with 1.5TB of RAM and 4TB of PCIe-based storage.

The new Mac Pro will have the new ARM-based SoCs that will have performance and efficiency cores, just like Apple's recent M1 chip inside of the new MacBook. The flagship 64-core CPU will have 48 performance cores and 16 efficiency cores, which will be interesting to see how it goes against a full-fledged AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO chip that the flagship CPU offers 64 cores and 128 threads with 128 PCIe 4.0 lanes.