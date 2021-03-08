All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
GeForce RTX 3070 modded with 16GB RAM installed and it works fine

Modder upgrades GeForce RTX 3070 from 8GB to 16GB of GDDR6 and the card works, doubling its framebuffer with a few hours work.

@anthony256
Published Mon, Mar 8 2021 7:24 PM CST
We've seen a GeForce RTX 3070 modded from 8GB to 16GB and even a GeForce RTX 3090 modded to work on an M.2 slot inside of a laptop -- but now a GeForce RTX 3070 has been modded with 16GB of VRAM and it works.

Russian modder VIK-on is behind the mod once again, with a video that shows how he upgraded his NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 from its stock 8GB of GDDR6 memory up to a much better 16GB of GDDR6 memory and it works without a problem. VIK-on used the custom Palit GamingPro GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card for this mod.

He replaced the 1GB GDDR6 modules (K4Z803256C-HC14) that are made with Samsung with 2GB GDDR6 (K4ZAF3258M-HC14) also from Samsung, doubling the 8GB of GDDR6 on the GeForce RTX 3070 up to 16GB. Pretty awesome stuff right there.

GeForce RTX 3070 modded with 16GB RAM installed and it works fine 02 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 8 IMAGES
GeForce RTX 3070 modded with 16GB RAM installed and it works fine 03 | TweakTown.com

Once the upgrade was finished the newly-upgraded GeForce RTX 3070 with its super-sized 16GB memory was put through some benchmarks and even Furmark torture testing. Hell, the modded GeForce RTX 3070 with 16GB of GDDR6 was even run through some crypto mining. Imagine a heap of these inside of a crypto mining rig or Bitcoin mining rig... hell it would be a fun ride.

GeForce RTX 3070 modded with 16GB RAM installed and it works fine 04 | TweakTown.com
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

