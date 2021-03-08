GeForce RTX 3070 modded with 16GB RAM installed and it works fine

Modder upgrades GeForce RTX 3070 from 8GB to 16GB of GDDR6 and the card works, doubling its framebuffer with a few hours work.

We've seen a GeForce RTX 3070 modded from 8GB to 16GB and even a GeForce RTX 3090 modded to work on an M.2 slot inside of a laptop -- but now a GeForce RTX 3070 has been modded with 16GB of VRAM and it works.

Russian modder VIK-on is behind the mod once again, with a video that shows how he upgraded his NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 from its stock 8GB of GDDR6 memory up to a much better 16GB of GDDR6 memory and it works without a problem. VIK-on used the custom Palit GamingPro GeForce RTX 3070 graphics card for this mod.

He replaced the 1GB GDDR6 modules (K4Z803256C-HC14) that are made with Samsung with 2GB GDDR6 (K4ZAF3258M-HC14) also from Samsung, doubling the 8GB of GDDR6 on the GeForce RTX 3070 up to 16GB. Pretty awesome stuff right there.

Once the upgrade was finished the newly-upgraded GeForce RTX 3070 with its super-sized 16GB memory was put through some benchmarks and even Furmark torture testing. Hell, the modded GeForce RTX 3070 with 16GB of GDDR6 was even run through some crypto mining. Imagine a heap of these inside of a crypto mining rig or Bitcoin mining rig... hell it would be a fun ride.