AMD will be launching its next-gen Zen 3-based EPYC CPUs on March 15

AMD's flagship 3rd Gen EYPC 'Milan' CPU is the EPYC 7763: 64 cores, 128 threads at up to 3.5GHz, with next-gen Zen 3 architecture.

AMD has announced it will be officially launching its next-gen Zen 3-based EPYC processors on March 15, with an all-new all-digital reveal event.

The new 3rd Gen EPYC processors are based on the latest Zen 3 architecture, and will succeed the current 2nd Gen EPYC processors that are powered by the Zen 2 architecture. AMD will have a heap of models, with 19 new EPYC processors to be rolled out over the coming months.

The flagship AMD EPYC 7763 is a beast, packing 64 cores and 128 threads with a base CPU clock of 2.45GHz and boost CPU clock of 3.5GHz with 256MB of L3 cache and a 280W TDP. There are plenty of other models, with CPU and thread counts ranging down from there.

We have an interesting 56 cores and 112 threads on the EPYC 7663, 48 cores and 96 threads with the EPYC 7643, a few models with 32 cores and 64 threads and even a 28-core, 56-thread model. There's 24 cores and 48 threads on offer, 16 cores and 32 threads and a lower-end 8-core and 16-thread EPYC 73F3 chip, too.

AMD explains: "AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) will host a digital global launch of the new 3rd Gen AMD EPYC™ processors on Monday, March 15, 2021 at 8 a.m. PT / 11 a.m. ET".

"The digital launch is slated to feature presentations by AMD President and CEO Dr. Lisa Su, Executive Vice President of Technology and Engineering and CTO Mark Papermaster, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Datacenter and Embedded Solutions Business Group, Forrest Norrod, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Server Business Unit, Dan McNamara and appearances by industry-leading data center partners and customers".

"The launch will be accessible on the 3rd Gen AMD EPYC launch site starting at 8 a.m. PT/11 a.m. ET. A replay of the webcast can be accessed after the conclusion of the live stream event and will be available for one year after the event".