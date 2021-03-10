All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

NVIDIA releases new GeForce Hotfix 461.81 drivers, grab them here!

NVIDIA releases new GeForce Hotfix 461.81 drivers which fix issues with Fortnite, Rocket League, Detroit: Become Human and more.

@anthony256
Published Wed, Mar 10 2021 8:27 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

NVIDIA has released a new GeForce 461.81 hotfix driver, which tweaks some issues in some games including Fortnite and Red Dead Redemption 2.

NVIDIA releases new GeForce Hotfix 461.81 drivers, grab them here! 525 | TweakTown.com

The new GeForce 461.81 Hotfix drivers sort some issues out with the GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER graphics card, Fortnite and Red Dead Redemption, Rocket League, and Detroit: Become Human. There's also some fixes for NVIDIA Surround with new 4K HDMI 2.1 TVs, and more.

You can download the new NVIDIA GeForce Hotfix 461.81 drivers right here.

[Fortnite] Shader cache optimizations to reduce intermittent stutter on some PC configurations [3244272]

[GeForce GTX 1660 Super]: Random flickering may appear across the top of the monitor on some PC configurations. [3184254]

[Vulkan]2 may display pixelated black dots [3266614]

Some desktop applications may stutter when moving around the window on some PC configurations [3252200]

Enabling NVIDIA Surround with 4K HDMI 2.1 TVs may fail [3184849]

[Rocket League] Matches may take longer to load [3244324]

[Detroit: Become Human] Game may crash when launched with Image Sharpening enabled [200667092]

Buy at Amazon

MSI GeForce RTX 3060 GAMING X TRIO (MSI Gaming GeForce RTX 3060)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1299.95
$1299.95--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 3/10/2021 at 5:47 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.