NVIDIA releases new GeForce Hotfix 461.81 drivers, grab them here!

NVIDIA releases new GeForce Hotfix 461.81 drivers which fix issues with Fortnite, Rocket League, Detroit: Become Human and more.

NVIDIA has released a new GeForce 461.81 hotfix driver, which tweaks some issues in some games including Fortnite and Red Dead Redemption 2.

The new GeForce 461.81 Hotfix drivers sort some issues out with the GeForce GTX 1660 SUPER graphics card, Fortnite and Red Dead Redemption, Rocket League, and Detroit: Become Human. There's also some fixes for NVIDIA Surround with new 4K HDMI 2.1 TVs, and more.

You can download the new NVIDIA GeForce Hotfix 461.81 drivers right here.

[Fortnite] Shader cache optimizations to reduce intermittent stutter on some PC configurations [3244272]

[GeForce GTX 1660 Super]: Random flickering may appear across the top of the monitor on some PC configurations. [3184254]

[Vulkan]2 may display pixelated black dots [3266614]

Some desktop applications may stutter when moving around the window on some PC configurations [3252200]

Enabling NVIDIA Surround with 4K HDMI 2.1 TVs may fail [3184849]

[Rocket League] Matches may take longer to load [3244324]

[Detroit: Become Human] Game may crash when launched with Image Sharpening enabled [200667092]