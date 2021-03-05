Resident Evil Village requires Radeon RX 6800 XT for ray tracing on PC

AMD teams with Capcom on ray tracing and AMD FidelityFX for next-gen visuals + ray tracing in Resident Evil Village on May 7.

AMD has just announced that Resident Evil Village and its ray tracing turned on will require an RDNA 2-based Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card -- skipping over the just-announced Navi 22-based Radeon RX 6700 XT.

AMD tweeted out one of the most lowest-quality, heavily-compressed videos showing off the next-gen ray tracing graphics with Resident Evil Village on Twitter. On AMD's own website it states that you'll require a Radeon RX 6800 XT graphics card for ray tracing being turned on, but you'll only need an AMD Ryzen 5 1600 processor.

We don't know if NVIDIA will have RTX ray tracing inside of Resident Evil Village, but I'd dare say that if that happens it'll be many months before GeForce RTX owners will have it enabled. AMD will also have its own FidelityFX features inside of Resident Evil Village, which is part of their collaboration with Capcom.

Resident Evil Village is currently slated for release on May 7, 2020.