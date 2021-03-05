Razer's slick Iksur gaming chair now comes in all-black design

The new all-black Razer Iskur gaming chair gets tweaked from its green accents, with the all-black gaming chair looking slick.

Razer has just unveiled its latest gaming chair, a tweaked version of its Razer Iskur gaming chair that drops the black-and-green design everyone knows and loves from Razer with a new all-black Iskur gaming chair. Check it out:

The new Razer Iskur all-black gaming chair costs $499, the same as its black-and-green sibling with the same ergonomic lumbar support system, the usual Razer styling and quality, and more. There's multi-layered synthetic leather, high density foam cushions, and 4D armrests.

You're paying $500 for the Razer Iskur which is in the same territory as Secretlab's premium and very, very comfy TITAN chair. If you're sitting in your chair all day and all night long working or gaming or doing everything in between, and didn't want the green-and-black style that Razer is known for, then the all-black Iskur gaming chair could be the one for you.