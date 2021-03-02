All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Sony patents banana controller, Donkey Kong would approve

Sony patents unique tech that would allow gamers to make controllers and peripherals out of everyday objects, even bananas.

@DeekeTweak
Published Tue, Mar 2 2021 5:45 PM CST
A newly published Sony patent uses unique AR sensor technology to create controllers and peripherals out of everyday objects--including bananas.

Sony's new patent is rather bizarre and incredibly innovative. The patent is quite technical, but the gist of it is centered around VR/AR sensor device that essentially scans an object and uses machine learning not only to identify it, but use six-dimensional pose estimation to translate it into a peripheral. Theoretically this would allow gamers to use everyday household things like bananas to interact with and control video games.

FIG. 3 shows schematically an example of a video image of a banana being used as a video games controller;

The sensor would detect the object and track its movement and positioning as the game reacted accordingly. This has far-reaching implications, but if the patent ever coalesces (which it probably won't), don't expect a banana to replace a DualSense controller. The applications should be fairly limited to mini-games and other novel experiences inside of VR and not actual blockbuster PS5 games.

"It would be desirable if a user could use an inexpensive, simple and non-electronic device as a video game peripheral. The present disclosure seeks to address or at least alleviate some of the above-identified problems," reads the patent's background.

The abstract also highlights the purpose of the patent: "A system for generating video game inputs is provided. The system comprises an input unit operable to obtain images of a passive non-luminous object being held by a user as a video games controller. The system also comprises an object detector and object pose detector for detecting the object and its respective pose in the obtained images."

FIG. 6 shows schematically an example of a video image of two bananas being used as a video games controller;

NEWS SOURCE:appft.uspto.gov

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

