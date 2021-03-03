All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
These images show human garbage being scattered all over Mars

The ESA-Roscosmos Trace Gas Orbiter has snapped some images of human garbage already being dumped on the surface of Mars.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Mar 3 2021 6:34 AM CST
It was only a few weeks ago that NASA successfully landed its brand new rover on Mars. Perseverance has touched down and is snapping incredible images.

These images show human garbage being scattered all over Mars 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Engineers are currently running multiple tests for each of the instruments equipped to Perseverance. While these tests are being conducted, a close-by vehicle has snapped some sneaky shots of Perseverance.

The ESA-Roscosmos Trace Gas Orbiter, which is a satellite apart of the ExoMars mission between the ESA and Russian space agency, snapped some shots of Perseverance sitting in the Jezero Crater only days after it touched down. The descent of Perseverance was technical and required many different parts of discardable machinery to ensure it landed safely.

The parachute was used to bring the rover down slowly, and the heat shield was used to protect it while it was descending.

The ESA stated, "The ExoMars Trace Gas Orbiter provided significant data relay services around the landing of Perseverance, including supporting the return of the videos and imagery taken by the mission's onboard cameras during the descent of the rover to the surface of Mars."

"The orbiter will continue to provide data relay support between Earth and Mars for NASA's surface missions, and for the next ExoMars mission, which will see the European Rosalind Franklin rover and Russian Kazachok surface platform arrive at the Red Planet in 2023."

NEWS SOURCE:bgr.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

