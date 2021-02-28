All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
ASUS Radeon RX 6700 XT TUF Gaming and DUAL teased, coming soon

AMD will make the Radeon RX 6700 XT official on March 3, but ASUS Radeon RX 6700 XT TUF Gaming and DUAL cards teased before launch.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Feb 28 2021 8:29 PM CST
AMD will make its new member of the RDNA 2 family of graphics cards official on March 3, with the Radeon RX 6700 XT right around the corner. An early look at a custom RX 6700 XT is in the upcoming ASUS TUF Gaming and DUAL variants.

Starting with the ASUS Radeon RX 6700 XT TUF Gaming OC graphics card, with a bulky (I don't know why, and I don't like it for a mid-range card) near triple-slot design. We have a higher GPU clock on this card, higher TGP, and requires 8+6-pin PCIe power connectors.

Both of the custom ASUS Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards feature 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit memory bus with 384GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

The second of the two teased custom Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards from ASUS is the ASUS Radeon RX 6700 XT DUAL graphics card, with a lower TGP and I'm sure tame GPU clocks. It's still a chunky 2.7-slot card with 8+6-pin PCIe power connectors.

Both cards should be made official on March 3, 2021 -- not far away now.

NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

