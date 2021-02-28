ASUS Radeon RX 6700 XT TUF Gaming and DUAL teased, coming soon

AMD will make the Radeon RX 6700 XT official on March 3, but ASUS Radeon RX 6700 XT TUF Gaming and DUAL cards teased before launch.

AMD will make its new member of the RDNA 2 family of graphics cards official on March 3, with the Radeon RX 6700 XT right around the corner. An early look at a custom RX 6700 XT is in the upcoming ASUS TUF Gaming and DUAL variants.

VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

Starting with the ASUS Radeon RX 6700 XT TUF Gaming OC graphics card, with a bulky (I don't know why, and I don't like it for a mid-range card) near triple-slot design. We have a higher GPU clock on this card, higher TGP, and requires 8+6-pin PCIe power connectors.

Both of the custom ASUS Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards feature 12GB of GDDR6 memory on a 192-bit memory bus with 384GB/sec of memory bandwidth.

The second of the two teased custom Radeon RX 6700 XT graphics cards from ASUS is the ASUS Radeon RX 6700 XT DUAL graphics card, with a lower TGP and I'm sure tame GPU clocks. It's still a chunky 2.7-slot card with 8+6-pin PCIe power connectors.

Both cards should be made official on March 3, 2021 -- not far away now.