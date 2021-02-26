Amazon Prime subscribers get brutal indie Blasphemous free in March

Amazon reveals its Twitch Prime freebies for March 2021, which include the macabre and brutal indie platformer Blasphemous.

Amazon reveals its Twitch Prime freebies for March 2021, and the offering includes one of the most visceral indie games ever made.

Prepare yourself for penitence! Blasphemous, the brutal platformer from The Game Kitchen, will be available free for all Amazon Prime subscribers on March 1. Just link your account to Twitch Prime to unlock this stylish, blood-soaked indie.

While you're at it, be sure to grab the huge SNK game pack while it's still free. The collection includes a ton of classic games from franchises like Metal Slug, Fatal Fury, King of Fighters, and Samurai Shodown. The SNK pack will be available free until March 31.

Check below for a full list of games and loot drops planned for March 2021:

Bomber Crew Deluxe - In this strategic simulation game, picking the right crew and keeping your bomber in tip-top shape is the difference between completing your mission or losing it all.

Blasphemous - A brutal action-platformer with skilled hack 'n' slash combat set in the nightmare world of Cvstodia. Explore, upgrade your abilities, and perform savage executions on the hordes of enemies that stand between you and your quest to break eternal damnation.

Boomerang Fu - Slice and dice your friends with boomerangs in this frantic physics party game. Join a crew of your favorite foods as you grill, chill and spill your enemies.

SkyDrift - Get closer than ever before to the world of adrenaline-pumping sky-racing where flyboys can test and master their flying and combat skills against the deadliest opponents!

Tengami - Fold and slide the beautifully crafted paper world to solve puzzles and discover secrets.

