All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070RTX 3060HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021

Sony will fix PS5's biggest issue this summer

Sony will fix the PlayStation 5's biggest issue this summer: limited SSD storage space via the built-in M.2 expansion slot.

@DeekeTweak
Published Fri, Feb 26 2021 9:41 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Sony plans to unlock the PlayStation 5's expandable SSD storage slot this summer, sources tell Bloomberg's Takashi Mochizuki.

Sony will fix PS5's biggest issue this summer 87 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The PlayStation 5's limited storage is a pain point that's caused headaches since the system launched. The PS5 console ships with a 825GB PCIe 4.0 SSD, but only 667GB of it is usable. That's not much considering games like Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Cyberpunk 2077 take up over 100GB a piece.

Luckily, the console has an expansion slot that supports high-end PC-grade NVMe PC SSDs, but the M.2 port is currently inactive because only specialized premium drives will work with the console. The PS5 requires expansion SSDs that match or exceed the base 5.5GB/sec I/O speeds, which are made possible by the console's custom 10-channel memory controller. Sony cautions gamers not to buy NVMe SSDs for PS5 expansion until they formally announce compatibility lists.

"We will be supporting certain M.2 SSDs. These are internal drives you can get on the open market and install in a bay on the PlayStation 5. They connect to the custom I/O unit just like our SSD does so they can take full advantage of the decompression, I/O co-processors, and all the other features," PlayStation 5 architect Mark Cerny said in March 2020.

Read Also: PlayStation 5 Review: The Golden Age of Console Gaming

"Games that rely on our SSD need to work flawlessly with any M.2 drive."

"The NVMe scheme is pretty nice, but it only has two true priority levels. Our SSD has six. We can hook up a drive with only two priority levels but our custom I/O unit has to arbitrate the extra priorities rather than the M.2 drive's flash controller. And so the M.2 drive needs a little extra speed to take care of issues arising from the different approach."

Sony will fix PS5's biggest issue this summer 52 | TweakTown.com

Read Also: Understanding the PS5's SSD: A deep dive into next-gen storage tech

This summer, Sony will unlock the port and allow PS5 owners to expand high-end flash storage, freeing up precious space and allowing more than a handful of big games on the system at once.

The PS5 currently supports external USB 3.0 HDDs, but next-gen games can only be stored exclusively on built-in SSD. The external HDDs can only run PS4 versions of games.

We don't know exactly when this will happen, but expect Sony to detail a list of supported PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 drives when the expansion bay gets activated. Sony will issue out a PS5 firmware patch to turn on the port.

Buy at Amazon

Demon's Souls - PlayStation 5

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$69.00
$69.00$69.99$69.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/26/2021 at 9:41 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:bloomberg.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.