Halo TV show debuts 2022 on Paramount Plus streaming service

The Halo TV show has moved from Showtime over to Paramount Plus, Viacom CBS' media streaming service with a Q1 2022 debut.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Feb 24 2021 5:49 PM CST
The upcoming Halo TV show will be streamed on Paramount Plus in Q1 2022, the new service from Viacom CBS

The Halo TV series has hopped from Showtime over to Paramount Plus, and will go live on the small screen a few months after Halo: Infinite's launch. Paramount Plus includes CBS All Access and a plethora of content produced from other labels like Showtime.

Pablo Scrheier (Orange is the New Black) stars as Master Chief in the show, and the series will chronicle the adventures of Blue Team, a group of elite Spartan warriors in the Human-Covenant War. Showtime promises the show will be character driven and spin a dramatic and personal story

"It is a very different genre, it's futuristic, space-based science fiction, it's not fantasy. It took us a long time to get the script but we felt like we had something that was really interesting and felt like it belonged on Showtime in terms of its character depth, and it's gonna be a big show," Showtime CEO David Nevins said in 2018.

NEWS SOURCE:twitter.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

