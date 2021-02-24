Halo TV show debuts 2022 on Paramount Plus streaming service

The Halo TV show has moved from Showtime over to Paramount Plus, Viacom CBS' media streaming service with a Q1 2022 debut.

The upcoming Halo TV show will be streamed on Paramount Plus in Q1 2022, the new service from Viacom CBS

The Halo TV series has hopped from Showtime over to Paramount Plus, and will go live on the small screen a few months after Halo: Infinite's launch. Paramount Plus includes CBS All Access and a plethora of content produced from other labels like Showtime.

Pablo Scrheier (Orange is the New Black) stars as Master Chief in the show, and the series will chronicle the adventures of Blue Team, a group of elite Spartan warriors in the Human-Covenant War. Showtime promises the show will be character driven and spin a dramatic and personal story

"It is a very different genre, it's futuristic, space-based science fiction, it's not fantasy. It took us a long time to get the script but we felt like we had something that was really interesting and felt like it belonged on Showtime in terms of its character depth, and it's gonna be a big show," Showtime CEO David Nevins said in 2018.