GIGABYTE's new AORUS GeForce RTX 3060 ELITE has 'Neonpunk' design

GIGABYTE goes with a 'Neonpunk' style with its new custom AORUS GeForce RTX 3060 graphics card, graphene nano lubricant, too.

GIGABYTE has just unveiled another card you'll probably never see, but it still looks great -- with the new AORUS GeForce RTX 3060 ELITE graphics card teased with a "Neonpunk" design. Check it out:

The new AORUS GeForce RTX 3060 ELITE graphics card is cooled with by its huge WINDFORCE 3X cooling system, which feels super overkill for the RTX 3060 -- with 3 x 80mm fans, 5 composite copper heat pipes direct touch GPU, 3D active fan and more under the hood.

As for the GPU itself, the GeForce RTX 3060 is powered by the GA106-300 GPU with 3584 CUDA cores and 12GB of GDDR6 on a 192-bit memory bus with 15Gbps of bandwidth. GPU clocks are unknown at this point, but I'm sure they'll be confirmed very soon.

UNIQUE BLADE FAN

The airflow is spilt by the triangular fan edge, and guided smoothly through the 3D stripe curve on the fan surface.

ALTERNATE SPINNING

Reduce the turbulence of adjacent fans and increase air pressure.

3D ACTIVE FAN

The 3D Active Fan provides semi-passive cooling, and the fans will remain off when the GPU is in a low load or low power game. The LED fan indicator can provide an instant display of fan status.

GRAPHENE NANO LUBRICANT

Graphene nano lubricant can extend the life of fan by 2.1 times, close to the life of double ball bearing, and is quieter.

SCREEN COOLING

Extended heat sink design allows air flow to pass through, providing better heat dissipation.

HEAT PIPES DIRECT TOUCH

The shape of the pure copper heat pipe maximizes the direct contact area with the GPU. The heat pipe also covers the VRAM through a large metal plate contact to ensure proper cooling.