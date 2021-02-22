All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6Fallout 76 2021 Roadmap

Konami may be done making its own Metal Gear Solid, Castlevania games

Konami is reportedly more comfortable with licensing its IPs to third party studios than dumping millions into games development.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Feb 22 2021 12:14 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

In a bid to save money and maximize profits, Konami plans to outsource development of new games in key franchises like Castlevania, Metal Gear Solid, and Silent Hill to third party studios.

Konami may be done making its own Metal Gear Solid, Castlevania games 34 | TweakTown.com

Since it fired Hideo Kojima years ago, Konami's pace of game releases has slowed down. Right now Konami earns the lion's share of its earnings from annualized Pro Evolution Soccer and YuGiOh releases, mobile titles, and pachinko. The company is still very profitable without big mainline releases (Q3'20 profits were up 65%, for example), and the restricted slate means Konami has sunk less money into games to maintain certain revenue targets.

Now it looks like Konami is continuing this trend and plans on licensing out franchise rights to other games companies. Sources tell Video Game Chronicle that Konami's first-party studios won't develop new Castlevania, Silent Hill, or even Metal Gear Solid games, and will instead outsource them to unnamed third-party studios.

This is a good idea for a company like Konami, who has adapted a lean business model. If true, Konami will become more like Disney's Lucasfilm Games division, a gatekeeper who licenses out the Star Wars IP to a multitude of studios but doesn't actually make games themselves.

Licensing is relatively low-risk. Konami won't have to spend tens of millions on games development and other associated costs, including marketing, publishing, and worldwide distribution. Another studio will handle the gruntwork and Konami will collect royalties on every game sold. Konami also won't lose dev costs if the game does poorly.

Of course we don't know who's making these new games, or if the rumor is even true, but it does align with Konami's current structure.

Sources suggest Bloober Team, the devs behind Layers of Fear, are developing a new Silent Hill reboot. It's also possible Hideo Kojima or Sony Japan Studio is making another unconventional Silent Hill game.

As for Metal Gear Solid or Castlevania...those are up in the air.

Buy at Amazon

Castlevania: The Dracula X Chronicles - Sony PSP

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$124.99
$124.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/21/2021 at 6:06 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:videogameschronicle.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.