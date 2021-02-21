Intel's new Core i9-11900K packaging scores an A++++++++++++++ from me

Intel is going through ch-ch-changes with a new CEO, new energy, a new Core brand logo, and wicked new packaging for the 11900K.

Intel has the largest CPU architectural upgrade in over 5 years with its new Core i9-11900K processor... as up until now all Intel CPUs have been using the same architecture on the 14nm node -- we now have a new architecture -- and that same old dusty 14nm node that Intel continues to actually impress with.

Well, we now have a look at retail packaging for the new Intel Core i9-11900K flagship CPU and it looks fantastic. It's very different to the already great retail packaging of the Core i9-10900K processor, but with a radically tweaked retail box that I don't think I've seen a CPU ship in before.

Intel is also debuting their new 11th Gen Core desktop CPUs with the updated Core logos, but the flagship Core i9-11900K processor is the only one with the super-fancy retail packaging. The rest of the line up has some new design work and logo updates on the packaging, but they're just regular square boxes.

Intel Core i9-11900K retail packaging:

Intel Core i9-11900KF retail packaging:

Intel Core i9-11900 retail packaging: