Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 is nearly here, new modes and mysteries

We can expect big things in the updates for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and battle royale mode Warzone coming soon.

Published Thu, Feb 18 2021 8:28 PM CST
Activision is about to unleash a huge update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, but also for battle royale mode Warzone with Season 2 on the way.

The company goes into great detail about what's coming in an official blog post, with changes coming to Warzone including new points of interest on Verdansk. There could be some more underground changes for the map, with rumblings around certain parts of the map that could lead to more clues.

Activision explains: "Operators within the vicinity are recommended to exercise extreme caution, as the ship is carrying unknown cargo, and its crew are not able to be contacted. Meanwhile, within Verdansk, something major is beginning to rumble deep underground. Although other reports on these new locales are still classified, we'd advise to explore these areas at your own risk".

You can read everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone Season 2 on Activision's official Call of Duty blog.

As for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War we can expect Season 2 to rock a new Zombies experience called Outbreak, which will place players on a map in the Ural mountains and it is shaping up to be a huge experience. There will be multiple places to hide and seek players into death, with a Dark Aether portal, teleporters, and vehicles.

There will be more from Activision when it comes to Outbreak before Season 2 launches.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone updates and Season 2 goodies will come officially on February 25, but we should see a trickle of content hitting servers in the meantime.

NEWS SOURCE:callofduty.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

