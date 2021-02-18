All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 tested without cooling fans, only reaches 87C

How does the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 perform when it's passively cooled? That's what Turemetal did and it runs at just 87C.

Published Thu, Feb 18 2021 6:31 PM CST
NVIDIA's new GeForce RTX 3080 can get pretty hot, but how just how hot does the card get if it is passively cooled... with no fans at all? Not that hot, actually.

The folks at Turemetal which is a brand that specializes in fanless PC systems, posted some photos of their Turemetal UP10 case with a passively-cooled NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. This isn't the first totally fanless GeForce RTX 3080 but it is the first that has an entire PC passively cooled and running super stress tests like Furmark.

Inside of the Turemetal UP10 case is an AMD Ryzen 5 5600X processor with a 65W TDP, and ASUS TUF Gaming GeForce RTX 3080 graphics card. The entire system is using around 410W of power, with the CPU and GPU both using custom heat spreaders that are then connected to a huge heat sink with what feels like 100+ heat pipes.

Elon Musk would be happy with the length of burn-in testing at a shave under 4 minutes and 20 seconds, with the GeForce RTX 3080 reaching 93C in that time. I would like to see these numbers after a few hours, or even a day or two.

