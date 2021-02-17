Nintendo Direct February 2021: All the reveals and big announcements
Today was the first Nintendo Direct in 533 days and it was a bit of a disappointment for anyone expecting colossal things. Gamers didn't get any huge earth-shattering reveals like a new Switch Pro model, nor did we get big Metroid or Zelda collections to celebrate both franchises' 35th anniversary. No Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 news, either.
So what did we get? The big headlining news was Apex Legends' March 9 release date on Switch, details on Octopath Traveler 2, Fall Guys, a surprise Ninja Gaiden 3-pack remaster collection,, Splatoon 3, a new Mario Golf game, and a fully-fledged Skyward Sword HD remaster on Switch complete with JoyCon-adapted controls.
Here's a complete list on what was announced during the show, listed in order of release date:
- Project Triangle Strategy (Octopath Traveler 2) - Demo available now
- Super Mario Bros x Animal Crossing crossover items - February 25
- Bravely Default 2 - February 26
- Ghost n' Goblins Resurrection - February 26
- Mythra SSB Ultimate - March 2021
- Apex Legends - March 9
- Stubbs the Zombie Rebel Without a Pulse - March 16
- Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville - March 19
- Hades physical SKU - March 19
- Tales from the Borderlands March 24
- Monster Hunter Rise - March 26
- Fall Guys - Summer 2021
- Outer Wilds - Summer 2021
- Samurai Warriors 5 - Summer 2021
- Saga Frontier Remastered - April 15
- Knockout City - May 21
- Miitopia - May 21
- World's End Club - May 28
- Ninja Gaiden Master Collection - June 10
- The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD - July 16
- Famicom Detective Club - May 14
- DC Super Hero Girls Teen Power - June 4
- Legend of Mana HD Remaster June 24
- Mario Golf Super Rush June 25
- Capcom Arcade Stadium - Available today
- No More Heroes 3 - August 27
- Neon White - Winter 2021
- Star Wars Hunters - 2021
- Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Expansion Pass - June - November
- Splatoon 3 - 2022