Nintendo Direct February 2021: All the reveals and big announcements

Nintendo returns to its Direct showcases with some big announcements, but there's no Switch Pro or Metroid Prime 4 news.

@DeekeTweak
Published Wed, Feb 17 2021 5:07 PM CST
Today's Nintendo Direct showcase had a few big announcements, but no details on a Switch Pro were revealed.

Today was the first Nintendo Direct in 533 days and it was a bit of a disappointment for anyone expecting colossal things. Gamers didn't get any huge earth-shattering reveals like a new Switch Pro model, nor did we get big Metroid or Zelda collections to celebrate both franchises' 35th anniversary. No Zelda Breath of the Wild 2 news, either.

So what did we get? The big headlining news was Apex Legends' March 9 release date on Switch, details on Octopath Traveler 2, Fall Guys, a surprise Ninja Gaiden 3-pack remaster collection,, Splatoon 3, a new Mario Golf game, and a fully-fledged Skyward Sword HD remaster on Switch complete with JoyCon-adapted controls.

Here's a complete list on what was announced during the show, listed in order of release date:

  • Project Triangle Strategy (Octopath Traveler 2) - Demo available now
  • Super Mario Bros x Animal Crossing crossover items - February 25
  • Bravely Default 2 - February 26
  • Ghost n' Goblins Resurrection - February 26
  • Mythra SSB Ultimate - March 2021
  • Apex Legends - March 9
  • Stubbs the Zombie Rebel Without a Pulse - March 16
  • Plants vs Zombies Battle for Neighborville - March 19
  • Hades physical SKU - March 19
  • Tales from the Borderlands March 24
  • Monster Hunter Rise - March 26
  • Fall Guys - Summer 2021
  • Outer Wilds - Summer 2021
  • Samurai Warriors 5 - Summer 2021
  • Saga Frontier Remastered - April 15
  • Knockout City - May 21
  • Miitopia - May 21
  • World's End Club - May 28
  • Ninja Gaiden Master Collection - June 10
  • The Legend of Zelda Skyward Sword HD - July 16
  • Famicom Detective Club - May 14
  • DC Super Hero Girls Teen Power - June 4
  • Legend of Mana HD Remaster June 24
  • Mario Golf Super Rush June 25
  • Capcom Arcade Stadium - Available today
  • No More Heroes 3 - August 27
  • Neon White - Winter 2021
  • Star Wars Hunters - 2021
  • Hyrule Warriors Age of Calamity Expansion Pass - June - November
  • Splatoon 3 - 2022
Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

