Intel's new CEO wants Intel to lead in EVERY category on the market

Intel is fresh with its new CEO Pat Gelsinger stepping into the role, sending out a note to Intel's vast 110,000+ employees telling them he's thirsty for the company to be the leader in every single category.

Gelsinger explains that Intel must "stay ahead of customer needs and become more agile in a very competitive market and prove the differentiated value of our products, our roadmap and our manufacturing capability". He adds that Intel needs to executive flawlessly to their commitments and push the envelope when it comes to innovation using their "unmatched IP, engineering talent and research into new next-generation computing architectures".

He also notes that there are 4 key superpowers with the world turning everything digital, with the new Intel CEO noting the cloud, mobility fueled by 5G, artificial intelligence and the intelligent edge. Gelsinger said: "Intel is the only semiconductor company that has the depth and breadth of intelligent silicon, platform, software, architecture, design, manufacturing and scale that our customers need to capitalize on these opportunities and fuel their next-generation innovations".

It's great to see Intel's new CEO ready for the battle of the coming 5-10 years, and I can't wait to see what the fruits of this labor are in 2022/2023 and beyond.

Pat said in the letter to the 110,000+ employees at Intel:

Hi team!

I am delighted to be writing to you today as the CEO of this iconic company. Since its birth more than 50 years ago, Intel has been an engine for innovation. It has also, in many ways, been part of my family. I often say I grew up in these hallways, fueled by ambition and faith in the power of technology to touch every human on the planet in every mode of life. Inspired by the leadership of Gordon Moore, Robert Noyce and Andy Grove, I'm excited to step into my dream job.

So here we are. Today, our industry is moving rapidly. Technology has never been more important for humanity than it is now. Everything is becoming digital, with four key superpowers - cloud, mobility fueled by 5G, artificial intelligence and the intelligent edge - set to transcend and transform the world. Intel is the only semiconductor company that has the depth and breadth of intelligent silicon, platform, software, architecture, design, manufacturing and scale that our customers need to capitalize on these opportunities and fuel their next-generation innovations.

I am confident that we can be the world's leading semiconductor company in a landscape of tremendous change and set a course for a new era of innovation and technological leadership. To seize this tremendous opportunity, we must focus on four priorities:

Be the leader in every category in which we compete . We must stay ahead of customer needs and become more agile in a very competitive market and prove the differentiated value of our products, our roadmap and our manufacturing capability.

Execute flawlessly to our commitments . Customers must be able to rely on Intel for their products and their strategies for the future. While we must set aggressive targets to regain share and leadership, they must also be achievable and done with the highest quality.

Passionately innovate with boldness and speed . We will be a fountain for continuous innovation in the industry through our unmatched IP, engineering talent and research into new next-generation computing architectures.

Reignite our culture to attract and motivate the best engineers and technologists on the planet. Intel must be the place where the best talent in the world can fulfill their dreams. We need to untether our enormous energy and potential for our business with a vibrant, inclusive and open culture. We need to bring back some of the Groveian disciplines for direct, transparent and data-driven decisions and accountability.

I'm thrilled and honored to be working with this incredibly talented global team, and I look forward to engaging with all of you. I've already been working to get up to speed on the business and will continue to prioritize much of my time over the coming weeks to listen and learn. You can expect frequent, ongoing updates from me along the way.

I know Intel's best days are in front of us. Let's get started.

- Pat