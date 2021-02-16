All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums
RTX 3090RTX 3080RTX 3070HDMI 2.1Bitcoin MiningBattlefield 6

This new disease is causing people to vomit blood and die within hours

A new disease outbreak that health officials are yet to identify is causing some victims to vomit blood and die within hours.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Tue, Feb 16 2021 4:09 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A new disease has been found to be spreading through Southern Tanzania's Mbeya region, and as of last week, it has hospitalized more than 50 people.

This new disease is causing people to vomit blood and die within hours 112 | TweakTown.com

The new illness is yet to be identified by officials, but it's believed to cause nausea and is disproportionately found in men. The Daily Mirror reports that the mystery illness has caused some people to vomit blood before dying only hours later. According to Felista Kisandu, Chief Medical Officer of the rural Chunya District in Mbeya, "This problem has not been widespread."

Health officials have said that it's doubtful that the illness becomes widespread, but they have ruled it an outbreak. Kisandu also said, "Initial clinical examinations revealed the patients, mostly men, suffered from stomach ulcers and liver disease. We have advised them to avoid drinking illicit brew, smoking cigarettes and other hard drinks." So far, the illness has hospitalized more than 50 people and has killed 15. For more information on this story, check out this link here.

Buy at Amazon

Hannah Linen Face Mask - 50 PCS Disposable Masks (QUN)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$9.99
$9.99$9.99$8.99
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/16/2021 at 3:50 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:newsbreak.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.