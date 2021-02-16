This new disease is causing people to vomit blood and die within hours

A new disease outbreak that health officials are yet to identify is causing some victims to vomit blood and die within hours.

A new disease has been found to be spreading through Southern Tanzania's Mbeya region, and as of last week, it has hospitalized more than 50 people.

The new illness is yet to be identified by officials, but it's believed to cause nausea and is disproportionately found in men. The Daily Mirror reports that the mystery illness has caused some people to vomit blood before dying only hours later. According to Felista Kisandu, Chief Medical Officer of the rural Chunya District in Mbeya, "This problem has not been widespread."

Health officials have said that it's doubtful that the illness becomes widespread, but they have ruled it an outbreak. Kisandu also said, "Initial clinical examinations revealed the patients, mostly men, suffered from stomach ulcers and liver disease. We have advised them to avoid drinking illicit brew, smoking cigarettes and other hard drinks." So far, the illness has hospitalized more than 50 people and has killed 15. For more information on this story, check out this link here.