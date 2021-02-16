Scientists use Go Pro to go 4,000 feet below ice to find alien stalk

Researchers have made a discovery about what kind of conditions life can still live in as experts drilled deep into the Antarctic ice shelf.

The discovery of this new life has challenged the assumption that life cannot live in the conditions below the Filchner-Ronne ice shelf. Scientists from the British Antarctic Survey drilled through 2,860 feet of ice, and used a Go Pro to make the discovery, which also wasn't intentional. Huw Griffiths, one of the researchers who made the discovery, said in a Twitter video, "The area underneath these ice shelves is probably one of the least-known habitats on Earth."

Griffiths also said to The Guardian, "Never in a million years would we have thought about looking for this kind of life, because we didn't think it would be there." The researchers discovered the stalked animals can be found in the image below outlined in red. For comparison, the sponges have been highlighted in white, and as you can see, the animals in red have long stalks, and the sponges don't.

Griffith also said, "Our discovery raises so many more questions than it answers, such as how did they get there? What are they eating? How long have they been there? To answer our questions we will have to find a way of getting up close with these animals and their environment." For more information visit this link here.