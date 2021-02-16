Bitcoin smashes historic $50K record, another new all-time high

Bitcoin breaches -- for just moments -- a new all-time high of over $50,000 after its peak in $19,500 back in December 2017.

Bitcoin has been gaining more and more traction with the likes of Tesla Motors buying $1.5 billion in Bitcoin, Mastercard supporting cryptocurrency payments on its network this year, Apple possibly supporting cryptocurrency and so much more, driving the price of Bitcoin to a historic high of $50,000.

With the price of Bitcoin surging up and over $50,000 -- at the time of writing it was a shave under $49,700 we're looking at a market cap of $918 billion. $918,000,000,000 -- just $82 million shy of that record-breaking $1 trillion market cap which is incredible.

Major companies are turning to cryptocurrency in growing numbers, especially when the likes of Elon Musk backs Bitcoin so strongly and through his company with Tesla buying $1.5 billion in Bitcoin and will soon accept the cryptocurrency as payment for its Tesla electric vehicles.

Apple is reportedly considering supporting cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin through its Apple Pay software, while the oldest bank in America -- BNY Mellon -- are considering accepting, holding, and issuing Bitcoin to its clients. At the time Bitcoin had hit another all-time high of $48,297 at the time.