Borderlands movie announced, star-studded A-list cast with Jack Black

Eli Roth will be directing the Borderlands movie, which stars Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jamie Lee Curtis.

@anthony256
Published Thu, Feb 11 2021 8:25 PM CST
Borderlands is being turned into a movie, with Hostel director Eli Roth behind the camera for the movie adaption of Gearbox Software's super-successful Borderland franchise.

The new Borderlands movie is being written by Craig Mazin who was behind the Chernobyl miniseries on HBO, as well as working with HBO again on the upcoming Last of Us miniseries. The press release from Gearbox Software also said that the Borderlands franchise has sold over 66 million copies worldwide.

Borderlands 2 is the most-sold in the franchise so far, with 24 million copies sold while Borderlands 3 has sold over 11 million copies so far. The movie stars Jack Black, Cate Blanchett, Kevin Hart and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Borderlands executive producer and Gearbox Software boss Randy Pitchford alongside Strauss Zelnick the chairman and CEO of Take-Two Interactive will be executive producers on the upcoming Borderlands movie.

NEWS SOURCE:ew.com

