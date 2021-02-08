Apple could soon offer cryptocurrency purchases from your iPhone

Apple has a 'clear opportunity' to offer both the buying, and selling of cryptocurrencies -- joining Tesla in the world of Bitcoin.

The last 12 hours have been one of the wildest rides for cryptocurrency and Bitcoin in particular, with Elon Musk and Tesla Motors announcing it will accept Bitcoin as payment in the future, and that Tesla is purchasing $1.5 billion of Bitcoin. Hell, it's even had crypto exchanges glitching out.

Apple is now in the headlines with a "clear opportunity" to offer a buying and selling mechanism for cryptocurrencies, according to a new research report from RBC Capital Markets. The report said that it would let Apple quickly dominate with market share, and with its world-class software and secure iOS ecosystem.

RBC analysts said in the report: "If the USA owns the most crypto assets (be it Bitcoin or other assets), it would not make logical sense in our view to ban it".

Bitcoin has reacted to all of this news by surging from $40K or so to $44K once Tesla announced it would accept Bitcoin as a payment and that it will be purchasing $1.5 billion in Bitcoin -- and then at the time of writing it was surging past $47K on its way to $50K per Bitcoin.