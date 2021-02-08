Final Fantasy 14 on PS5: 4K graphics, boosted FPS, ultra-fast loading
Square Enix is making big upgrades to its breadwinning RPG, and plans to flex the PS5 console's powerful CPU/GPU and SSD tech.
Final Fantasy XIV is coming to PlayStation 5 with some big optimizations and free upgrades.
Square Enix recently dropped some big Final Fantasy XIV bombshells. The company's immensely profitable MMO is coming to PlayStation 5, a free open beta for the PS5 version is dropping alongside Patch 5.5, and the new patch update adds a bunch of new quests, a new raid, tweaks for jobs, and other features. Plus there's Endwalker, a brand new expansion that closes the Hydaelyn saga and sets the stage for a new era.
As expected, Final Fantasy XIV is getting upgraded on PS5. The enhancements include boosted native 4K resolution and "significantly improved" frame rates. Sadly no exact FPS was outlined, but expect to see at least 60FPS offered. FFXIV could also get performance/quality modes in its settings menu.
Square Enix also confirmed the MMO would leverage the full might of the PS5's powerful custom PCIe 4.0 SSD, which has significantly reduced loading times of many games.
Finally, the publisher isn't making any PS4 owners re-buy the PS5 version. If you have a version of FF14 registered with your PlayStation Network account, you can download the PS5 version for free. Bear in mind your expansion ownership will carry over too, so you won't have to re-buy the expansions over again.
The free Final Fantasy XIV PS5 open beta will go live April 13, 2021.
Patch 5.5 Features
- New Main Scenario Quests - The story update-split into two parts-will pave the way for the Endwalker storyline.
- New Alliance Raid - The third chapter of the NieR-inspired YoRHa: Dark Apocalypse alliance raid series.
- "Sorrow of Werlyt" Questline Update - The thrilling conclusion of the Warrior of Light and Gaius' quest to thwart the Empire's warmachina development project.
- New Trial: The Cloud Deck - Players can face off against the fearsome Diamond Weapon in this latest trial, which will be available in both Normal and Extreme difficulties.
- New Dungeon: Paglth'an - Players can tackle this new story dungeon alongside fellow adventurers or a party of non-player characters via Trust System compatibility.
- "Save the Queen" Questline Update - Alongside the addition of a new field area, "Zadnor," players can further upgrade their Resistance Weapons to their final and most powerful stage.
- New Unreal Trial - The next powered-up version of an existing primal will be unleashed upon level 80 heroes, providing players with a new challenge and a chance to collect unique prizes.
- Crafter Updates - High-level crafters can look forward to new content in Patch 5.5 that will earn them special achievements and unique crafting tools.
- Ishgard Restoration Update - Locals of The Firmament will periodically hold Fetes to celebrate the completion of the restoration.
- "Explorer Mode'' Update - The Explorer Mode feature will be expanded to feature additional dungeons. Explorer Mode allows players to explore dungeons free from danger to capture striking and fun screenshots while enabling the use of mounts and minions. Players will also now be able to use performance actions while in dungeons, such as playing musical instruments.
- Performance Action Updates - Players will now be able to change instruments at any time while performing, and a new instrument will be added.
- Job Adjustments for PvE and PvP Actions, New Custom Deliveries, Ocean Fishing Update, New Mounts and more.