Forza Horizon 4 races onto Steam for PC gamers on March 9

Microsoft and Playground Games are bringing Forza Horizon 4 to Steam on March 9, new Hot Wheels car pack is also coming soon.

The is the first time that the Forza franchise has been made available to Steam gamers, and it will include crossplay with Forza Horizon 4 players from the PC version through to the Xbox consoles, the normal Windows 10 version of the game, and even gamers streaming the game over xCloud.

Microsoft isn't a stranger to the Steam platform with its flagship titles like Flight Simulator releasing on Steam last year, Sea of Thieves in 2020, and the Halo: The Master Chief Collection dropping on Steam in 2019.