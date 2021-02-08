All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Forza Horizon 4 races onto Steam for PC gamers on March 9

Microsoft and Playground Games are bringing Forza Horizon 4 to Steam on March 9, new Hot Wheels car pack is also coming soon.

Published Mon, Feb 8 2021 8:33 PM CST
Microsoft and Playground Games have announces that Forza Horizon 4 is racing onto Steam on March 9 for PC gamers.

The is the first time that the Forza franchise has been made available to Steam gamers, and it will include crossplay with Forza Horizon 4 players from the PC version through to the Xbox consoles, the normal Windows 10 version of the game, and even gamers streaming the game over xCloud.

Microsoft isn't a stranger to the Steam platform with its flagship titles like Flight Simulator releasing on Steam last year, Sea of Thieves in 2020, and the Halo: The Master Chief Collection dropping on Steam in 2019.

