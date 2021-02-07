GPU mining farms in Iran are causing major country-wide blackouts

Chinese mining companies are moving their farms to Iran as electricity costs are so low, country-wide blackouts now occur.

Chinese mining firms have been moving their crypto mining farms over to Iran because electricity prices are so cheap in Iran (1.8 to 2.2c per kWh) but now Iran is hosting some major farms, they're experiencing blackouts.

Iran is now home to 14 massive crypto mining farms that consume 300 megawatts of power, which if you compare to a city with 100,000 residents -- it's about the same power consumption. The University of Cambridge says that Iran is included in the 6 most popular places in the world to mine cryptocurrency.

If you can't find NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards cards right now, these pictures are going to make you cringe so bad it's not funny. It seems that NVIDIA and its AIB partners have zero issues pumping cards out for crypto miners, while gamers cower in the dark waiting for Ampere cards that they ordered many months ago at launch.

The current crypto boom is hitting 2016 (and beyond) levels at the moment, with even GeForce RTX 30 series gaming laptops being purchased en masse for crypto miners. Insanity!