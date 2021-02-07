All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

GPU mining farms in Iran are causing major country-wide blackouts

Chinese mining companies are moving their farms to Iran as electricity costs are so low, country-wide blackouts now occur.

@anthony256
Published Sun, Feb 7 2021 7:35 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Chinese mining firms have been moving their crypto mining farms over to Iran because electricity prices are so cheap in Iran (1.8 to 2.2c per kWh) but now Iran is hosting some major farms, they're experiencing blackouts.

GPU mining farms in Iran are causing major country-wide blackouts 01 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 6 IMAGES

Iran is now home to 14 massive crypto mining farms that consume 300 megawatts of power, which if you compare to a city with 100,000 residents -- it's about the same power consumption. The University of Cambridge says that Iran is included in the 6 most popular places in the world to mine cryptocurrency.

If you can't find NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 graphics cards cards right now, these pictures are going to make you cringe so bad it's not funny. It seems that NVIDIA and its AIB partners have zero issues pumping cards out for crypto miners, while gamers cower in the dark waiting for Ampere cards that they ordered many months ago at launch.

GPU mining farms in Iran are causing major country-wide blackouts 02 | TweakTown.com

The current crypto boom is hitting 2016 (and beyond) levels at the moment, with even GeForce RTX 30 series gaming laptops being purchased en masse for crypto miners. Insanity!

GPU mining farms in Iran are causing major country-wide blackouts 03 | TweakTown.comGPU mining farms in Iran are causing major country-wide blackouts 04 | TweakTown.com
GPU mining farms in Iran are causing major country-wide blackouts 05 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

SNUGMAX Portable Power Station Vickers 350, 80000mAh, 350W

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$259.99
$259.99--
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 2/7/2021 at 2:10 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCES:videocardz.com, elchapuzasinformatico.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.