Silicon Motion says it's working on next-gen PCIe 5.0 SSD controllers

@anthony256
Published Wed, Feb 10 2021 12:07 AM CST
Silicon Motion has announce that it has kicked off development for PCIe 5.0 SSD controllers, preparing for the big next-gen wave of NVMe M.2 SSDs.

Right now the PCIe 4.0-based NVMe drives are maxing out at about 7GB/sec, so we should expect up to 14-16GB/sec or so from PCIe 5.0-based NVMe SSDs of the future. Most PCIe 4.0 SSDs come are on the PCIe 4.0 x4 interface and can still pump away at 7GB/sec, so a PCIe 5.0 x4 SSD should offer around 14GB/sec.

PCIe 4.0 x16 has up to 32GB/sec of bandwidth available while the next-gen PCIe 5.0 standard will double that up to a huge 64GB/sec that will leave 16GB/sec for the x4 interface -- perfect for next-gen PCIe 5.0 NVMe SSDs.

Silicon Motion announced the news in its recent earnings call, with Silicon Motion president and CEO Wallace C. Kou saying that the company will have its new PCIe 5.0 SSD controllers sampling out to customers in 2H 2022 while consumer drives will be available sometime in 2023.

NEWS SOURCES:techpowerup.com, tomshardware.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

