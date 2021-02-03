XFX to launch Radeon RX 6800 QICK 319 graphics card soon

XFX looks to be preparing another custom Big Navi graphics card, with the introduction of the Radeon RX 6800 QICK 319 graphics card. Check it out:

It looks near identical to the higher-end Radeon RX 6800 XT MERC 319 graphics card that I reviewed not too long ago, but with awesome Radeon RX 6800 logo that is LED illuminated missing... a pity, because I loved that on the XFX RX 6800 XT MERC 319.

XFX's new Radeon RX 6800 QICK 319 graphics card will have the same Navi 21 XL GPU with 3840 Stream Processors, 16GB of GDDR6 memory and 128MB of Infinity Cache. XFX will have GPU clocks at 1980MHz Game Clock and up to 2190MHz Boost Clock.

As for the price, we should expect over $1000.