COLORFUL's new GeForce RTX 3070 Neptune: dual-slot, AIO cooling

COLORFUL continues to fill out its family of RTX 30 series Neptune cards, with the new GeForce RTX 3070 Neptune unveiled.

Published Wed, Feb 3 2021 6:50 PM CST
COLORFUL has just announced another member of its growing GeForce RTX 30 series Neptune family of graphics cards, with the new GeForce RTX 3070 Neptune revealed.

The company will be using 14+4 power stages and a TDP of 270W on the new GeForce RTX 3070 Neptune, down from the 14+8+4 power stages and 370W TDP on the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune graphics cards.

COLORFUL will factory overclock its new GeForce RTX 3070 Neptune graphics card, with a default 1725MHz GPU clock but there's also an OC button on the rear I/O bracket that will drive the card up to 1845MHz with its secondary BIOS. You should be able to squeeze more out of it through manual OC, and with the higher-end AIO cooling versus traditional air cooling.

Speaking of the AIO cooler, we're looking at a 240mm dual-fan radiator, which seems to be the same cooler that COLORFUL used on the GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 Neptune graphic scards.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

