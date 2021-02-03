COLORFUL's new GeForce RTX 3070 Neptune: dual-slot, AIO cooling

COLORFUL continues to fill out its family of RTX 30 series Neptune cards, with the new GeForce RTX 3070 Neptune unveiled.

The company will be using 14+4 power stages and a TDP of 270W on the new GeForce RTX 3070 Neptune, down from the 14+8+4 power stages and 370W TDP on the GeForce RTX 3080 and GeForce RTX 3090 Neptune graphics cards.

COLORFUL will factory overclock its new GeForce RTX 3070 Neptune graphics card, with a default 1725MHz GPU clock but there's also an OC button on the rear I/O bracket that will drive the card up to 1845MHz with its secondary BIOS. You should be able to squeeze more out of it through manual OC, and with the higher-end AIO cooling versus traditional air cooling.

Speaking of the AIO cooler, we're looking at a 240mm dual-fan radiator, which seems to be the same cooler that COLORFUL used on the GeForce RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 Neptune graphic scards.