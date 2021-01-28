All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
50,000 GeForce RTX 30 series cards sold by scalpers, $61 million sales

Scalpers have used eBay and sneaker site StockX to make $15.2 million on profits from selling GeForce RTX 30 series cards.

Published Thu, Jan 28 2021 2:08 AM CST
We now have a much more solid number in terms of how many GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards that scalpers have purchased, and sold for profit: nearly 50,000 cards.

The news is coming from Chicago-based data engineer Michael Driscoll that reports that 49,580 Ampere GPUs were sold between eBay and StockX alone. Driscoll breaks this down into $61.5 million in sales on eBay and StockX with $15.2 million profit and $6.8 million for eBay, PayPal and StockX.

  • 49,580 Ampere GPUs sold on eBay/StockX
  • $61.5 million in sales on eBay/StockX for ~$15.2 million in profit for scalpers and $6.8 million for eBay/PayPal/StockX
  • Sale prices increased 6-25% due to the tariffs, except for the 3090 which its scalped price was unaffected
  • RTX 20, RTX 16, GTX 1000, and GTX 900 series cards all increased 33-100% in price since the launch of Ampere

You can read the entire post by Driscoll here.

NEWS SOURCES:dev.to, au.pcmag.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

