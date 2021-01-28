50,000 GeForce RTX 30 series cards sold by scalpers, $61 million sales

Scalpers have used eBay and sneaker site StockX to make $15.2 million on profits from selling GeForce RTX 30 series cards.

We now have a much more solid number in terms of how many GeForce RTX 30 series graphics cards that scalpers have purchased, and sold for profit: nearly 50,000 cards.

The news is coming from Chicago-based data engineer Michael Driscoll that reports that 49,580 Ampere GPUs were sold between eBay and StockX alone. Driscoll breaks this down into $61.5 million in sales on eBay and StockX with $15.2 million profit and $6.8 million for eBay, PayPal and StockX.

49,580 Ampere GPUs sold on eBay/StockX

$61.5 million in sales on eBay/StockX for ~$15.2 million in profit for scalpers and $6.8 million for eBay/PayPal/StockX

Sale prices increased 6-25% due to the tariffs, except for the 3090 which its scalped price was unaffected

RTX 20, RTX 16, GTX 1000, and GTX 900 series cards all increased 33-100% in price since the launch of Ampere

You can read the entire post by Driscoll here.