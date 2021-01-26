All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Micron is the first with 1α DRAM Technology

Micron announces the first volume shipment of its next-gen 1α (1-alpha) node DRAM products on bleeding edge DRAM process tech.

Published Tue, Jan 26 2021 8:21 PM CST
Micron is starting 2021 in a big way with the announcement that has volume shipment of its next-gen 1α (1-alpha) node DRAM products using the "world's most advanced DRAM process technology and offering major improvements in bit density, power and performance".

Scott DeBoer, executive vice president of technology and products at Micron said: "This 1α node achievement confirms Micron's excellence in DRAM and is a direct result of Micron's relentless commitment to cutting-edge design and technology. With a 40% improvement in memory density over our previous 1z DRAM node, this advancement will create a solid foundation for future product and memory innovation".

The company explained that it will use the 1α node throughout its DRAM product portfolio, which spans between mobile devices through to GPUs and right into autonomous cars and everything in between.

Micron is the first with 1α DRAM Technology
Sumit Sadana, executive vice president and chief business officer at Micron explains: "Our new 1α DRAM technology will enable the industry's lowest-power mobile DRAM as well as bring the benefits of our DRAM portfolio to data center, client, consumer, industrial and automotive customers".

"With our industry leadership in both DRAM and NAND technology, Micron is in an excellent position to leverage the growth in memory and storage, which are expected to be the fastest growing segments in the semiconductor industry over the next decade".

Micron is the first with 1α DRAM Technology
NEWS SOURCE:videocardz.com

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

