Micron is the first with 1α DRAM Technology

Micron is starting 2021 in a big way with the announcement that has volume shipment of its next-gen 1α (1-alpha) node DRAM products using the "world's most advanced DRAM process technology and offering major improvements in bit density, power and performance".

Scott DeBoer, executive vice president of technology and products at Micron said: "This 1α node achievement confirms Micron's excellence in DRAM and is a direct result of Micron's relentless commitment to cutting-edge design and technology. With a 40% improvement in memory density over our previous 1z DRAM node, this advancement will create a solid foundation for future product and memory innovation".

The company explained that it will use the 1α node throughout its DRAM product portfolio, which spans between mobile devices through to GPUs and right into autonomous cars and everything in between.

Sumit Sadana, executive vice president and chief business officer at Micron explains: "Our new 1α DRAM technology will enable the industry's lowest-power mobile DRAM as well as bring the benefits of our DRAM portfolio to data center, client, consumer, industrial and automotive customers".

"With our industry leadership in both DRAM and NAND technology, Micron is in an excellent position to leverage the growth in memory and storage, which are expected to be the fastest growing segments in the semiconductor industry over the next decade".