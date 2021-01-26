Runescape now backed by $230 billion investment firm

Runescape developer Jagex gets bought out by the world's second-largest investment firm as it celebrates its 20th anniversary.

Jagex, the UK-based developer behind the popular MMO Runescape, has been acquired by the world's second-largest investment firm.

The Carlyle Group has acquired Jagex in a sweeping mega-deal that sets up Runescape's future. The news was confirmed in a press release, and although exact terms of the deal haven't been announced, it's implied the group paid more than the $530 million that the previous owner Macarthur Fortune Holding paid for Jagex in 2020.

The Carlyle Group manages over $230 billion of financial assets and will provide substantial funding for Runescape's future, Jagex CEO Phil Mansell affirms the partnership will help fill out Runescape's long-term content roadmaps.