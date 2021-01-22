Cyberpunk 2077's big 1.1 patch fixes save glitch, reduces memory usage

Various stability improvements including:

Various crash fixes (related to, among others, loading saves, game opening/closing and Point of No Return).

Memory usage improvements in various systems within the game: characters, interactions, navigation, in-game videos (news, tv, etc.), foliage, laser effects, minimap, devices, AI, street traffic, environmental damage system, GPU-related, and more.

Quests/Open World

Fixed an issue where prompt for exiting braindance could be missing.

Fixed an issue where Delamain would remain silent throughout Epistrophy if the player initially refused to help him.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from collecting the reward in Gig: Freedom of the Press. The quest will auto-complete for those who could not collect the reward previously, and the reward will be provided automatically.

Retro-fixed the saves affected by a rare issue where speaking to Judy in Automatic Love would be impossible due to an invisible wall. The underlying issue is under investigation.

Fixed an issue where opening the package wouldn't update Space Oddity.

Fixed an issue where players could stop receiving calls and messages after moving too far away from A Day In The Life area.

Fixed an issue where it could be impossible to get out of the car in The Beast in Me: The Big Race.

Fixed an issue where Jackie could disappear in The Pickup.

Fixed an issue where Takemura wouldn't call in Down on the Street.

Fixed an issue where it would be impossible to talk to Zen Master in Poem of The Atoms.

Fixed an issue where Judy could teleport underground in Pyramid Song.

Fixed an issue where the objective could get stuck on "Answer the call from Mr. Hands" in Map Tann Pelen.

Fixed an issue where players would not receive calls from Delamain when approaching relevant vehicles in Epistrophy.

Fixed an issue where calls from Delamain would end immediately and seem like they cannot be picked up in Epistrophy.

Visual

The update also eliminates any possibility of the save corruption glitch on consoles and PC. The saves will no longer get big enough to become corrupted and CDPR even "trimmed the excess size from already-existing saves." Sadly the saves that are already corrupted can't be fixed and will remain corrupted.

Cyberpunk 2077's new Patch 1.1 update is out now and it brings some big changes. The most substantial change is more streamlined memory allocation for consoles, which improves in-game performance on every level. It turns out 8GB of GDDR5 unified memory hamstrings developers in console games.

As promised, CD Projekt RED released the first major patch for Cyberpunk 2077 that fixes a ton of bugs and major glitches.

Fixed an issue where a grenade's trajectory could be displayed in photo mode.

Fixed particles' hue appearing pink when viewed close up.

Fixed cars spawning incorrectly in Reported Crime: Welcome to Night City.

Achievements

Fixed an issue where completing one of the assaults in progress in Santo Domingo would sometimes not contribute towards progression for The Jungle achievement, preventing its completion.

Miscellaneous Addressed the issue responsible for saves getting oversized (related to the modifier indicating if the item is crafted), and trimmed the excess size from already existing saves (note: this won't fix PC save files corrupted before 1.06 update).

Fixed an issue where input could stop registering upon opening the weapon wheel and performing an action.

Fixed an issue where the "Continue" button in the Main Menu could load an end game save.

PlayStation-specific

Performance optimization of crowds on PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 5.

Various crash fixes on PlayStation 4.

Xbox-specific

Improved memory usage for character creation, mirrors, scanning, camera remote control, menus (inventory, map) on Xbox One, Xbox One X and Xbox One S.

PC-specific

It will now be possible to obtain achievements while in Steam offline mode. Note: Offline mode needs to be enabled before starting the game. This change does not work retroactively.

Addressed the game startup crashes related to loading cache on NVIDIA graphics cards.

