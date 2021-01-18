All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

GTA 6 could push CPUs to their limits with new next-gen NPC tech

GTA 6 could use advanced new NPC and AI systems to create immersive, reactive, and more realistic cities full of 'smart' AI.

@DeekeTweak
Published Mon, Jan 18 2021 2:41 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

A new patent filed by Take-Two Interactive in October 2020 sheds light on possible next-gen NPC tech in Grand Theft Auto 6.

GTA 6 could push CPUs to their limits with new next-gen NPC tech 34 | TweakTown.com
VIEW GALLERY - 2 IMAGES

The patent itself is immensely technical and describes new advanced methods to improve in-game NPC movement schemes and virtual navigation. The documents are actually pretty illuminating and highlight how NPC systems actually work in Rockstar's games; the NPCs and vehicles move linearly across nodes throughout the game world.

The information is admittedly difficult to decipher, but the main gist seems to be that Take-Two (and by extension, Rockstar Games) wants to find ways to enhance its NPC systems to allow more immersion and realistic interactions. This ranges from how characters move, what they do, how they collide and interact with the game world, and how NPCs drive across huge metropolises. The document specifically focuses on vehicles and strongly indicates that Grand Theft Auto 6 (and other Take-Two games) will have next-level NPC AI, especially when it comes to vehicles.

GTA 6 could push CPUs to their limits with new next-gen NPC tech 576 | TweakTown.com

Pathfinding and subsequent node traversal will be streamlined based on rendered frames, and NPCs will be a lot less dumb. They'll move out of your way during a high-speed chase, for example, and react much more realistically to what you're doing--and what other NPCs are doing--around them.

Another interesting tidbit is the inventors of the patent both work at Rockstar: David Hynd is associated director of technology, and Simon Parr is lead AI programmer at Rockstar Games.

Here's some of the relevant parts of the patent:

A node-based vehicle in conventional video games may make arbitrary decisions at junctions (wandering behavior). These node-based vehicles may not consider certain factors--such as traffic--when determining navigation. For example, some systems rely on low level vehicle avoidance to only have NPCs avoid vehicles and objects directly around it. This cannot account for changing lanes when parking cars, anticipating a road exit, weather conditions, and the like.

Furthermore, conventional systems only provide limited resources for automating NPCs. For example, processing power, memory, and efficiency only allow for a predetermined number of NPC controlled cars in any single instance of a conventional system.

As an additional drawback, conventional systems relied almost entirely on local traffic avoidance for NPCs to avoid collisions. This involves, each frame, checking the local environment for any potential obstructions (vehicles, pedestrians, objects), building up a view of that obstruction from the local vehicle (creating a `front facing` polygon which is a list of points/lines that the vehicle will need to avoid in order to not hit the obstruction), generating information about the road the vehicle is on so they can avoid going off-road into buildings and finally generating and detecting the best steering angle to avoid all the obstructions. This is done every frame for each entity and no knowledge of the previous frame is used. This can result in very late detection of potential issues and no high level knowledge of `this road is blocked;` instead, the system only indicates that there's something in my way to be avoided. Vehicles cannot plan accordingly, for example, if there is any type of road blockage.

In view of the foregoing, a need exists for an improved system for virtual navigation in an effort to overcome the aforementioned obstacles and deficiencies of conventional video game systems.

In yet another embodiment, NPCs can also account for exigent circumstances, such as a high-speed chase. For example, in addition to using local avoidance based on the coarse graph 200, splines can be generated through ambient traffic. In other words, vehicles in the virtual world that are obeying traffic laws are used to generate routes through/around them. A list of ambient traffic in the area can be generated and for each vehicle, information related to the subject NPC is recorded. For example, the space between two vehicles, relative direction of travel, velocity differences, and so on. Based on this information, a route can be plotted towards the final destination.

Buy at Amazon

Grand Theft Auto V PlayStation 4

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$26.99
$26.99$26.99$27.47
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/18/2021 at 2:41 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:reddit.com

Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.