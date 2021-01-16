ASUS ROG MAXIMUS XIII EXTREME GLACIAL motherboard will cost $1800+

ASUS teased a few of its Z590-based motherboards earlier this week, with the flagship ROG MAXIMUS XIII EXTREME GLACIAL motherboard now having an approximate cost: it's going to be over $1800.

ASUS revealed the pricing of its Z590 motherboards on its own website, in EUR -- where the flagship ROG MAXIMUS XIII EXTREME GLACIAL motherboard costs 1516 EUR which converts over to $1830. The new ROG MAXIMUS XIII EXTREME GLACIAL motherboard will be available in Q1 2021 according to ASUS.

In comparison, MSI's flagship MEG Z590 GODLIKE motherboard will cost $1200+ while the motherboard under that in the MSI Z590 ACE motherboard will be half that cost. If you want the very best from ASUS in the flagship ROG MAXIMUS XIII EXTREME GLACIAL motherboard then you better have $1800 ready to go.