Canon makes you feel like a spy satellite with its new website

Canon's own CE-SAT-1 satellite rocks a 'lightly modified' 5D Mark III DSLR, new interactive site lets you take photos from space.

@anthony256
Published Fri, Jan 15 2021 11:06 PM CST
Canon launched its own CE-SAT-1 satellite into space, packing onto it a modified Canon 5D Mark III DSLR camera on it, and is now letting people take photos with it.

The company has opened up an interactive website where you can take control of its CE-SAT-1 satellite and snap simulated photos of locations like New York City for example. The website will let you snap photos of multiple places, showing you the location and altitude of the image.

It will use pre-captured imagery, which means you aren't actually taking live photos from space -- so I don't really get what Canon is trying to show us here. Canon is, I guess, trying to illustrate to us what the satellite can do and what time of image quality it is capable of capturing.

You can check out the website here.

