Nope, no more charger cable in the box for Samsung Galaxy S21 phones

Samsung says it's promoting 'better recycling habits' with its customers by removing the charger and earphones from packaging.

Samsung has removed the charger from the retail packaging of the new Galaxy S21 family of smartphones, which includes the new Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones.

The company wants its customers to use their old accessories instead, with not just the charger removed from the box but the included wired headphones that Samsung normally includes with its Galaxy smartphones. Samsung says that it is promoting "better recycling habits" with its customers.

Patrick Chomet, head of customer experience at Samsung's mobile communications unit said: "We believe that the gradual removal of charger plugs and earphones from our in-box device packaging can help address sustainable consumption issues and remove any pressure that consumers may feel towards continually receiving unnecessary charger accessories with new phones".