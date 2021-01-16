All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

Nope, no more charger cable in the box for Samsung Galaxy S21 phones

Samsung says it's promoting 'better recycling habits' with its customers by removing the charger and earphones from packaging.

@anthony256
Published Sat, Jan 16 2021 10:19 PM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Samsung has removed the charger from the retail packaging of the new Galaxy S21 family of smartphones, which includes the new Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra smartphones.

Nope, no more charger cable in the box for Samsung Galaxy S21 phones 02 | TweakTown.com

The company wants its customers to use their old accessories instead, with not just the charger removed from the box but the included wired headphones that Samsung normally includes with its Galaxy smartphones. Samsung says that it is promoting "better recycling habits" with its customers.

Patrick Chomet, head of customer experience at Samsung's mobile communications unit said: "We believe that the gradual removal of charger plugs and earphones from our in-box device packaging can help address sustainable consumption issues and remove any pressure that consumers may feel towards continually receiving unnecessary charger accessories with new phones".

Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G Factory Unlocked (SM-G988UZAAXAA)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$1099.99
$1099.99$1096.62-
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/16/2021 at 10:11 pm CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.

Anthony is a long time PC enthusiast with a passion of hate for games built around consoles. FPS gaming since the pre-Quake days, where you were insulted if you used a mouse to aim, he has been addicted to gaming and hardware ever since. Working in IT retail for 10 years gave him great experience with custom-built PCs. His addiction to GPU tech is unwavering.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.