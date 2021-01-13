New next-gen Harry Potter RPG Hogwart's Legacy won't release in 2021

WB Games delays its new PS5, Xbox Series X next-gen Harry Potter RPG into 2022 so it can 'give the game the time it needs'

WB Games has delayed Hogwarts Legacy into 2022 to make "the best possible experience for all the Wizarding World."

Avalanche's new Harry Potter RPG will now release in 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC, the developers today confirmed. The innovative Hogwarts Legacy was supposed to re-write a new Potterverse era in 2020, but Avalanche needs more time. This should be the first of many delays in 2021 as the coronavirus pandemic continues raging worldwide. Avalanche is set in Salt Lake City, Utah and its workers are making the game remotely.

Hogwarts Legacy has been in development since 2017, and is one of the more ambitious games WB has put out. It's set in the 1800s era of the Wizarding World and fleshes out important precursors to the Harry Potter saga, complete with unique adult themes, RPG character progression, interactive environments, and magic-oriented combat.

It looks to be the ultimate Harry Potter fantasy game, and based on what we've seen, it makes sense why Hogwarts Legacy needs more time to bake in the over.