All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
All ReviewsAll ArticlesAudio, Sound & SpeakersCases, Cooling & PSUCPUs, Chipsets & SoCsComputer SystemsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsNetworkingPeripheralsStorageVideo Cards
GuidesGamingAsk the ExpertsNewsletterAboutForums

You can download 'all' of the CIA's information on UFO's right now

The CIA has claimed that the thousands of documents that are now available to download are all of its information on UFOs.

@Jak_ConnorTT
Published Wed, Jan 13 2021 2:33 AM CST
Share on FacebookShare on TwitterShare on RedditShare on FlipboardEmail to a friend

Thousands, and if not millions of people around the world, have said they have seen a UFO at one stage in their life, and now the CIA has provided the public with "all" of its documents on the subject.

The CIA has made it possible to download "all" of its files on unidentified flying objects (UFO), stating that what is available for download is "all" of the agency's files on the UFO's. The documents have since been published on The Black Vault website, which is run by freedom of information activist John Greenewald Jr. John Greenewald Jr caused the CIA to release this information after submitting 10,000 freedom of information requests over many years.

RT reports that more than 2.2 million pages have been uploaded to The Black Vault website. Some of the documents' contents mention unexplained encounters with what the CIA calls an Unidentified Aerial Phenomena (UAP), or UFO, for layman's terms. Additionally, some of the documents mention a mysterious "wonder explosion" in a small Russian city. For more information on this story, visit this link here.

You can download 'all' of the CIA's information on UFO's right now 01 | TweakTown.com
Buy at Amazon

Hannah Linen Face Mask - 50 PCS Disposable Masks (QUN)

TodayYesterday7 days ago30 days ago
$8.99
$8.99$9.45$9.45
Buy
* Prices last scanned on 1/13/2021 at 12:53 am CST - prices may not be accurate, click links above for the latest price. We may earn an affiliate commission.
NEWS SOURCE:rt.com

Jak's love for technology, and, more specifically, PC gaming, began at 10 years old. It was the day his dad showed him how to play Age of Empires on an old Compaq PC. Ever since that day, Jak fell in love with games and the progression of the technology industry in all its forms. Instead of typical FPS, Jak holds a very special spot in his heart for RTS games.

Newsletter Subscription

Similar News

Related Tags

Newsletter Subscription
Latest News
View More News
Latest Reviews
View More Reviews
Latest Articles
View More Articles
© 1999-2021. Tweak Town Pty Ltd. All Rights Reserved.