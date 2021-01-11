All NewsBusiness, Financial & LegalCases, Cooling & PSUContests & GiveawaysCPU, APU & ChipsetsDealsDisplays & ProjectorsGamingMotherboardsScience, Space & RoboticsStorageVideo CardsVirtual & Augmented Reality
Square Enix's new Project Athia RPG won't be on Xbox until 2024

Square Enix's big new RPG Project Athia won't release until 2022 on PS5, but it'll be another two years before it's on Xbox.

Published Mon, Jan 11 2021 10:02 PM CST
Today Sony confirmed a few launch windows for PlayStation 5 games, including Square Enix's big new action RPG Project Athia, Capcom's new Pragmata IP, and other PlayStation exclusives.

Sony's recent CES 2021 livestream locked in a few launch windows for key first- and third-party PS5 games. According to the disclaimer at the end of the game sizzle reel, Project Athia, the ultra-fast and chaotic new action RPG from Final Fantasy XV developer Luminous Productions, is set to release in January 2022. The two-year exclusivity deal Sony signed will keep Athia off of Xbox for at least 2024. Project Athia will also come to PC though.

Capcom's new cerebral IP, Pragmata, has also been delayed to 2023 and will likely be exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S hardware.

Check below for a quick list of the games and their updated release schedules:

  • Ratchet and Clank - 2021
  • Horizon Forbidden West - 2021
  • Hitman - January 2021
  • Kena Bridge of Souls - March 2021
  • Returnal - March 19, 2021
  • Solar Ash - June 2021
  • Little Devil Inside - July 2021
  • Ghostwire Tokyo - October 2021
  • Stray - October 2021
  • Project Athia - January 2022
  • Pragmata - 2023
Derek is absorbed with the intersection of technology and gaming, and is always looking forward to new advancements. With over six years in games journalism under his belt, Derek aims to further engage the gaming sector while taking a peek under the tech that powers it. He hopes to one day explore the stars in No Man's Sky with the magic of VR.

