Square Enix's new Project Athia RPG won't be on Xbox until 2024

Square Enix's big new RPG Project Athia won't release until 2022 on PS5, but it'll be another two years before it's on Xbox.

Today Sony confirmed a few launch windows for PlayStation 5 games, including Square Enix's big new action RPG Project Athia, Capcom's new Pragmata IP, and other PlayStation exclusives.

Sony's recent CES 2021 livestream locked in a few launch windows for key first- and third-party PS5 games. According to the disclaimer at the end of the game sizzle reel, Project Athia, the ultra-fast and chaotic new action RPG from Final Fantasy XV developer Luminous Productions, is set to release in January 2022. The two-year exclusivity deal Sony signed will keep Athia off of Xbox for at least 2024. Project Athia will also come to PC though.

Capcom's new cerebral IP, Pragmata, has also been delayed to 2023 and will likely be exclusive to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S hardware.

Check below for a quick list of the games and their updated release schedules: