This is the devastating reason why normal life won't return in 2021

A public warning has been issued by the global health authority about how the pandemic won't end in 2021 and the reason why.

Everyone wants life before the global pandemic to come back, but unfortunately, 'normal life' globally won't be returning in 2021.

The devastating news came out on Monday from the World Health Organization chief scientist, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, who said that even as countries around the world begin rolling out COVID-19 vaccination strategies, the world still won't achieve herd immunity in 2021. Dr. Swaminathan said, "Even as vaccines start protecting the most vulnerable, we're not going to achieve any levels of population immunity or herd immunity in 2021."

It was previously estimated that for the world to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 that 70% of the global population would need to be vaccinated. Now, scientists and researchers are worried that due to the extremely infectious nature of the virus, 70% may not be enough, and a higher percentage of population may be required to get vaccinated to reach the herd immunity threshold. For more information on this story, check out this link here.