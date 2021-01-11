Lenovo's new Yoga Slim 7i Pro laptop packs 14-inch 90Hz OLED display

Lenovo's new Yoga Slim 7i Pro laptop announced with 90Hz OLED display, Intel's new 11th Gen Core CPU and up to 16GB of RAM.

Lenovo has just announced its new Yoga Slim 7i Pro laptop, which features a 14-inch OLED display with a smoother 90Hz refresh rate.

VIEW GALLERY - 3 IMAGES

Inside, Lenovo will be using Intel's latest 11th Gen Core CPUs, up to 16GB of RAM, up to 1TB of PCIe SSD goodness, and GeForce GTX 450M graphics. Where an LCD is normally used Lenovo has opted for the much higher quality OLED panel, which offers some of the best quality you can get on a laptop.

We have a 61 Whr battery, meaning that video editors and content creators who want a fast, light, and that picture perfect OLED display find a new home with Lenovo's Yoga Slim 7i Pro laptop. We will have 2 x USB Type-C ports, 1 x USB Type-A port, and a 3.5mm jack.

Lenovo will be offering both Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5 connectivity options, while pricing and an ETA haven't been detailed just yet.